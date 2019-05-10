Ganduje Defies Court Order, Appoints 4 new Emirs

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, has appointed four new emirs in the state despite a court order nullifying the creation of new emirates.

The new emirs are Aminu Ado Bayero (Bichi), Ibrahim Abdulkadir (Gaya), Tafida Abubakar (Rano), and Ibrahim Abubakar (Karaye).

Ado Bayero is one of the sons of the predecessor of Muhammadu Sanusi, the incumbent emir of Kano.

Meanwhile, Kabiru Alhassan, speaker of the Kano house of assembly, is now a kingmaker in Rano emirate.

Rurum, who holds the traditional title of Turakin Rano, made the list of four kingmakers in the emirate.

Muhammad Garba, commissioner for information, said the new emirs would receive their letters of appointment and staff of office at a ceremony at Sani Abacha Stadium on Saturday.

This comes hours after a Kano high court had restrained Ganduje from proceeding with breaking up the emirate.

Ganduje’s action is believed to be a deliberate attack on Emir Muhammadu Sanusi who reportedly worked against his re-election.