Ganduje decries mass deaths in Kano, denies links to COVID-19

The Kano State Government has finally acknowledged and decried the rising death rates in the state but declared that none was caused by the dreaded Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Malam Muhammad Garba, the Commissioner of Information, stated this in a statement Sunday, saying an investigation has been launched to unravel the cause of the deaths.

“The state government acknowledges recent deaths in Kano, but it is on top of the situation. We have begun investigation to unravel the remote causes of the deaths.

“The investigation into the cause of the deaths is still ongoing, but preliminary report of the state’s Ministry of Health indicates that the deaths are not connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Reports from the ministry have shown that most of the deaths were caused by complications arising from hypertension, diabetes, meningitis and acute malaria.

“Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is anxiously waiting for the final report so as to take necessary action.

“The state government is concerned over what is happening. The ministry of health is already handling the situation. When they are through with the medical investigation, further actions will be taken.

“The mystery, or whatever it is, will soon be unraveled,” he said.

The commissioner added that the government, through the Kano COVID-19 Fund-Raising Committee, had been making palliatives available to the most vulnerable and the needy in the society.

He further noted that the state government has established three Isolation Centres where those that had tested positive to COVID-19 are being cared for, while plans are underway to set up two more.

