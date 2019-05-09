Ganduje Breaks Kano Emirate into Five

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has given assent to the bill passed by the Kano House of Assembly on breaking up the emirate in the state.

Following the development, Kano now has five emirates: Kano, Rano, Gaya, Karaye and Bichi – drastically reducing the domain of Muhammadu Sanusi, emir of Kano.

Speaking while signing the bill before Kabiru Rurum, speaker of the state house of assembly, and other lawmakers, Ganduje said “traditional institution will now go closer to the people”.

“We are about to make history today, and in the Holy Month of Ramadan,” he said.

He explained that, with the expansion of the emirate council and importance attached to the institution alongside preserving the cultural heritage, there was a need to bring forth the all-important institution to serve people better.

Emir Sanusi reportedly opposed Ganduje’s reelection, prompting the move by the governor

According to him all the necessary requirements needed for the immediate take-off of the new councils were in place.

“King makers will be known very soon. So also all other process and procedures will be completed for appointing respective emirs, issuing them with appointment letters up to the Coronation stage,” Ganduje said.

He thanked the state assembly for the “historic work” done, saying Kano would now have sustained development in all aspects.

Incidentally, the action of Ganduje is similar to what Abiola Ajimobi, the outgoing governor of Oyo state, did to the olubadan of Ibadan, Saliu Adetunji, whose authority Ajimobi sought to decimate by approving 21 beaded kings for Ibadan.

Ganduje and Ajimobi are in-laws.

