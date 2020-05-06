Ganduje appoints new Emir for Rano

The Kano State Government has appointed Alhaji Muhammad Kabir Inuwa as the New Emir of the Rano Emirate, three days after the passing of the former Emir, Tafida Abubakar-Ila.

The appointment was announced on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji.

According to him, Emir Kabiru was selected out of three candidates submitted.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has urged the new emir to continue to discharge his duties in accordance with tradition.

His predecessor, Abubakar-Ila died at a hospital in Kano on Saturday, almost one year after the state government created four new Emirate Councils and made him a first-class emir in Rano.

