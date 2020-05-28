Ganduje abolishes almajiri system in Kano

Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Wednesday formerly announced abolishment of traditional Almajiri system of education in the state.

He insisted that all Almajirai repatriated to Kano from other states will be enrolled into conventional education system.

Over 1,000 Almajirai have so far been repatriated to Kano from various states across the North while Kano has evacuated about 1,172 Almajarai to neighbouring states to curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, who doubles as Chairman of the Almajirai Evacuation Committee, Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo, 723 indigenous Almajirai have also been reunited with their families.

Garo, who spoke during the Kano State Government Task Force on COVID-19, said about 28 Almajirai who tested positive to coronavirus were already receiving treatment at the Isolation Centre.

Ganduje declared as a matter of policy “every child in Kano state, including Almajirai must go to school.”

The Governor, who said the fight against COVID-19 is yielding positive results, said his government has concluded plans to incorporate the repatriated Almajirai into the state free, compulsory primary and basic education policy.

