Game of Thrones Star, Sophie Turner, Weds Joe Jonas

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and musician Joe Jonas are now married after a ceremony in Las Vegas.

News of the wedding broke after US DJ Diplo posted a series of videos on Instagram.

“Gonna hit this wedding real quick,” reads one caption over a video showing Turner in a white bridal outfit walking past with Jonas.

Another clip now on Twitter shows the moment that the couple exchange vows in a ceremony led by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

The couple announced their engagement in 2017 following a whirlwind romance, and Turner’s publicist Gertie Lowe confirmed that the pair were married last night.

Diplo really streamed while Joe and Sophie were getting married I- pic.twitter.com/jsW9LVGAD6 — Jonas Brothers News (@jbrosnews) May 2, 2019

Turner, 23, is best known for her role as Sansa Stark in the smash hit TV series “Game of Thrones,” while Jonas, 29, is a member of the award-winning pop rock band The Jonas Brothers.

The British actress has previously spoken about her sexuality and suggested she thought she would be single for the rest of her life, but on meeting Jonas she knew she’d found the one.

“I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age,” she said during an interview with Rolling Stone.



“I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know.”

The newlyweds were in Las Vegas to attend the Billboard Music Awards ceremony at MGM Garden Arena.