Congratulations to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas!

THR is reporting that the couple is expecting their first child together, and this comes barely a year after their initial nuptials took place in Las Vegas.

The duo went to a local wedding chapel to tie the knot, with DJ Diplo revealing the festivities via his Instagram. The DJ shared a video clip of Turner walking down the aisle in a bridal ensemble and veil. Brothers Nick and Kevin were seated in the front row in the video, and an Elvis Presley impersonator was seen officiating the ceremony as the couple exchanged vows. “Gonna hit up this wedding real quick,” Diplo captioned the clip.

The couple held their formal second wedding in Paris on June 29, 2019, with the ceremony taking place at a chateau in Sarrians.

Now, they are expecting their first child together and fans are glad.