Game of Thrones Season Finale: Here’s What Fans Think of the Premiere

The season finale of “Game of Thrones” has finally premiered and everyone is talking about it.
In case you missed it: the world’s famous show premiered last night on HBO (although DirecTV Now made an error and premiered four hours earlier), and fans who have held their breaths for two years have finally taken to their social media to write what they feel about the premiere.
Check out the best reactions below (we won’t share any spoilers!):
Bran to Jaimie the next episode #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/jTJJMIhFGg
Sam: At least my brother is still alive.
Daenerys:#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/TX1QTWeD9T
It's been a long day without you, my friend
And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/UpTGLdvRiG
**Jaime when he saw Bran**#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Pj1lbA1eZh
Arya and Jon Theon and Yara
reunion reunion#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/TRz6hJJuBT
#GameOfThrones
Bran: I’m the 3 eyed raven. I’m not Bran… not anymore 👁👄👁
Everyone who reunites with him: pic.twitter.com/VlfUQSXrfg
Sam: You’re the rightful heir to the iron throne…
Jon: Are you callin my father a liar?
Sam:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8RG2XbYZCJ
How it should have ended: #GameofThrones season 8 premier pic.twitter.com/hScEok2ZJz
