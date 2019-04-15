Game of Thrones Season Finale: Here’s What Fans Think of the Premiere

The season finale of “Game of Thrones” has finally premiered and everyone is talking about it.

In case you missed it: the world’s famous show premiered last night on HBO (although DirecTV Now made an error and premiered four hours earlier), and fans who have held their breaths for two years have finally taken to their social media to write what they feel about the premiere.

Check out the best reactions below (we won’t share any spoilers!):

Sam: At least my brother is still alive. Daenerys:#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/TX1QTWeD9T — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) April 15, 2019

It's been a long day without you, my friend

And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/UpTGLdvRiG — Christian Díaz (@tipoquerespira) April 15, 2019

Arya and Jon Theon and Yara

reunion reunion#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/TRz6hJJuBT — 🍀 (@beaumoonchild) April 15, 2019

#GameOfThrones

Bran: I’m the 3 eyed raven. I’m not Bran… not anymore 👁👄👁 Everyone who reunites with him: pic.twitter.com/VlfUQSXrfg — ally targaryen (@miss_daenerys) April 15, 2019

Sam: You’re the rightful heir to the iron throne…

Jon: Are you callin my father a liar?

Sam:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8RG2XbYZCJ — Sam Mercoli (@SamMercoli) April 15, 2019

How it should have ended: #GameofThrones season 8 premier pic.twitter.com/hScEok2ZJz — Lo (@lil_zyrtec) April 15, 2019