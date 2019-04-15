‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Leaked early on DirecTV Now

Insider is reporting that the season finale of “Game of Thrones” was leaked four hours early DirecTV Now.

According to the media house, the company which is owned by AT&T and includes HBO channels at a premium rate accidentally released the first episode a full four hours before the set premiere time of 9 p.m. EST on Sunday.

Customers of DirecTV Now reportedly got a notification around 5 p.m. EST informing them that the first episode of season eight was currently available. Fans were able to click in and play the entire episode, and they announced this on social media.

Reacting to the accident, a representative for AT&T told INSIDER, “Apparently our system was as excited as we are for Game of Thrones tonight and gave a few DirecTV Now customers early access to the episode by mistake. When we became aware of the error, we immediately fixed it and we look forward to tuning in this evening.”

HBO had yet to react to this as at press time.