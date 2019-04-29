Game of Thrones Releases Trailer for Season 8’s Ominous Episode 4

Arya Stark has killed the Night King and the Battle of Winterfell is over.

Now, a new chapter for Westeros begins, and HBO has released the first footage from the mysterious fourth episode of Game of Thrones season 8.

Until now, all the trailers and photos from the final season have been culled from the show’s first three episodes, leaving the second half of the season black boxed.

“We have won the great war, now we’ll win the last war,” Daenerys proclaims in this new trailer, and Cersei adds in a different shot: “We’ll rip her out root and stem.”

See the trailer below: