‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ Approved by HBO

HBO has announced plans to fund a new prequel in the world of Westeros called House of the Dragon.

According to THR, this comes after the company’s surprising decision to pass on its Namoi Watts-led Game of Thrones prequel. And now, this new rumored project, which focuses on House Targaryen had been given a formal series order on Tuesday at the end of HBO Max’s formal unveiling to investors.

The prequel is set 300 years before the events of the flagship series which tracks the beginnings and the end of House Targaryen. Emilia Clarke earned four Emmy nominations for her role as fan-favorite Daenerys Targaryen. Martin and Condal will pen the script for the 10-episode project, which is based on Martin’s book Fire & Blood. Miguel Sapochnik, who earned an Emmy for helming the “Battle of the Bastards” episode, will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Vince Gerardis will also executive produce. Sapochnik and Condal will serve as co-showrunners. House of the Dragon will be the first project to stem from a new overall deal that Sapochnik has signed with HBO, in which he will develop and produce content for both HBO and HBO Max.

“The Game of Thrones universe is so rich with stories,” said HBO programming president Casey Bloys. “We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan and George.”

We can’t wait!