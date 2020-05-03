Game of Thrones’ Mountain breaks world deadlift record

Game of Thrones star Hafthor Bjornsson has set a world deadlifting record by lifting a staggering 501kg (1,104lb).

Bjornsson, a powerlifter who portrayed Ser Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane in the HBO blockbuster series, broke the record at his gym in his native Iceland.

He lifted the barbell for two seconds, before dropping the weights and roaring in delight atg his accomplishment.

The world record was previously held by British man Eddie Hall, who in 2016 became the first man to lift 500 kg.

The threshold moment was streamed by sports American broadcaster ESPN and filmed for Bjornsson’s YouTube channel.

Bjornsson, who stands at a freakish 2.05m tall (6ft 9in), previously won the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2018.

Speaking in a “behind-the-scenes” video posted on YouTube, Bjornsson said: “I’m extremely proud, you know. I’m extremely happy.

“It’s great – there’s nothing better than proving people wrong. So many people didn’t believe in me, so many people that said, ‘501kg is never going to go up’… But I also had a lot of support.”

He added: “I feel healthy, I feel good. I’m just absolutely speechless, even though I’m talking a lot now. But I’m excited, super excited – this is huge for me.”

