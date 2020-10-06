‘Game of Thrones’ Creators Finally Address that Coffee Cup Gaffe

More than one years after viewers noticed the Starbucks coffee cup in the finale of Game of Thrones, the creators of the show have finally decided to address it.

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, David Benioff and Dan Weiss talked about how the coffee cup made an unexpected cameo that slipped past everyone while filming/editing the episode “The Last of the Starks” from the show’s final season.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Benioff said, per THR. “When we got the email about it the next day, I honestly thought someone was pranking us, because there had been things before where people were like, ‘Oh, look at that plane in the background!’ and somebody had Photoshopped it in. I thought, ‘There’s no way there’s a coffee cup in there.’ Then when I saw it on the TV I was like, ‘How did I not see that?’”

Weiss added to that by saying that the obsession with nailing the scene led the obvious to be overlooked.

“I’d seen that shot one thousand times and we’re always looking at their faces or how the shot sat with the shots on either side of it,” Weiss said. “I felt like we were the participants in a psychology experiment, like where you don’t see the gorillas running around in the background because you’re counting the basketballs. Every production that’s ever existed had things like this. You can see a crew member in Braveheart; there’s an actor wearing a wristwatch in Spartacus. But now people can rewind things and everybody is talking to each other in real time. So one person saw the coffee cup, rewound it, and then everybody did.”

See the coffee cup below:

my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9 — zane (@zane) May 6, 2019

