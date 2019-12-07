‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Says a Fan Wanted to Fight Over His Character

Dean-Charles Chapman, who played Tommen Baratheon, the youngest of Jaime and Cersei Lannister’s twincest babies on Game of Thrones, has revealed how that role affected him in real life.

While promoting his new movie 1917, Chapman was asked about the GoT series finale and he said he stopped watching the show after his character died in Season 6 in 2016.

He also told Variety that playing Tommen has led to some interesting encounters with Thrones fans, like when a viewer wanted to fight him after recognising him as Tommen.

“He was like, ‘I really hate you. I want to punch you right in the face.’ And my mates were like, ‘Whoa whoa whoa.’ But that’s the thing with the Game of Thrones fans, they are so dedicated. I guess that’s like a good thing as well, like [fans are] so sucked up into the characters and stuff, they either genuinely hate you or they love you.”

