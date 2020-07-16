Galyn Gorg from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Dies from Cancer

Galyn Gorg from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has passed away at the age of 55.

The American actress and dancer whose rise to fame was precipitated on her role in RoboCop 2, died on Tuesday, July 14, just a day to her 55th birthday.

Galyn’s family announced her passing on her Go Fund Me page, where they revealed she was diagnosed with ‘cancer throughout her entire body and lungs’.

A message on the fund-raising page states: “Galyn Gorg was and is huge part of our family, she means so much to every one of us.

“She was diagnosed with cancer throughout her entire body and lungs.

“The doctors claimed she only had days maybe a week to live, and after remaining optimistic and praying for a miracle, she has sadly passed.”

“We were unaware of just how sick she was as the diagnosis was a shock to the entire family.

“We hastily bought tickets to Oahu without a second thought, as she was getting treatment there,” it continued.“

Since spending a great deal of time and money, we are now looking for donations for funeral services.

“Any donation is greatly appreciated, even prayers! If possible please share, we want to send her off beautifully as her heart and spirit were filled with generosity, love, kindness, forgiveness, and compassion.”

Galyn Gorg was also a professional dancer and featured in Ray Parker. Jr’s music video for ‘I Still Can’t Get Over Loving You’ in 1983.

She played the character of Angie in RoboCop 2 and was a guest star on a 1996 episode of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Gorg was also listed in the cast of the upcoming drama, Teller’s Camp – due for release in 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

