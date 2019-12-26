Gal Gadot to Make Film Adaptation of Romance Novel Banned in Israeli Schools

Gal Gadot is reportedly partnering with Keshet International on a film adaptation of a novel banned from school reading lists by the Israeli government because of its depiction of an Israeli-Palestinian romance.

Per Variety, the “Wonder Woman” star and her husband, Jaron Varsano, will be co-producing the film with Keshet Studios through Pilot Wave, the production company the couple founded together.

The report continued:

The project is based on the controversial 2014 Hebrew novel “Borderlife” by Israeli author Dorit Rabinyan, which was published in English by Random House as “All the Rivers.” The novel tells the story of an Israeli woman and a Palestinian man who meet in New York and fall in love, hiding their romance from their friends and family as they struggle to come to terms with their relationship. The book set off a firestorm of controversy in Israel when right-wing Education Minister Naftali Bennett banned it from mandatory school reading lists in Israel in 2015. Ironically, the ban gave the book a major sales boost in the country.

