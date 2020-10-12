Gal Gadot Faces Criticisms After Being Casted in New Historical Epic ‘Cleopatra’

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Gal Gadot Faces Criticisms After Being Casted in New Historical Epic ‘Cleopatra’

Gal Gadot is catching a lot of flak after it was revealed that she will be starring in a new historical epic centred around Cleopatra.

Deadline reports that Paramount Pictures acquired the rights for the epic titled Cleopatra, and Gal Gadot is set to team-up with director Patty Jenkins once again for the film.

Gadot reportedly will play the role of the Egyptian queen herself in the film, which will be written by Laeta Klogridis. Complex adds: “The deal was reportedly expedited because Paramount is looking to put together a heavy-hitting theatrical release relatively quickly, possibly over concerns as to how coronavirus has stalled film and TV productions across the world.”

Reacting to this news, folks were divided on the identity of the Egyptian queen, which scholars have often identified as someone of Greek ancestry, while some insisted that she was of Persian and Syrian ancestry. However, Gadot is an Israeli actress, and so folks questioned the reasoning behind her casting.

See some of the reactions:

,

Related Posts

Kate Henshaw Reacts to the Disbandment of #SARS: “It Took Many Dying!”

October 12, 2020

Mindy Kaling Reveals She Welcomed Her 2nd Child, a Boy, this September!

October 10, 2020

#EndSARS: Genevieve Nnaji Writes an Open Letter to President Buhari

October 10, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply