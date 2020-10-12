Gal Gadot Faces Criticisms After Being Casted in New Historical Epic ‘Cleopatra’

Gal Gadot is catching a lot of flak after it was revealed that she will be starring in a new historical epic centred around Cleopatra.

Deadline reports that Paramount Pictures acquired the rights for the epic titled Cleopatra, and Gal Gadot is set to team-up with director Patty Jenkins once again for the film.

Gadot reportedly will play the role of the Egyptian queen herself in the film, which will be written by Laeta Klogridis. Complex adds: “The deal was reportedly expedited because Paramount is looking to put together a heavy-hitting theatrical release relatively quickly, possibly over concerns as to how coronavirus has stalled film and TV productions across the world.”

Reacting to this news, folks were divided on the identity of the Egyptian queen, which scholars have often identified as someone of Greek ancestry, while some insisted that she was of Persian and Syrian ancestry. However, Gadot is an Israeli actress, and so folks questioned the reasoning behind her casting.

See some of the reactions:

I don't think Gal Gadot should play Cleopatra, but the room temp iq takes that Cleopatra was black when both Marc Anthony and Alexander the Great both said she was a faired skinned Greek is just the icing on the cake. — 🎃malcolm💀 (@MalcyIsHere) October 11, 2020

hell i hate gal gadot too but y’all do realize cleopatra wasn’t ethnically egyptian….. she was from macedonian greece and just because she was the pharaoh of ancient egypt doesn’t mean she has egyptian ancestry https://t.co/YbIezyNAo6 — cuntbark (@gonedgirl) October 11, 2020

How about they cast someone with North African blood! someone like Sofia Boutella! I’m so sick of casting white actors and Israelis as pharaohs and arab roles! Gal Gadot shouldn’t be Cleopatra. pic.twitter.com/faxl5V62W4 — Moonriver (@MoeDihani) October 11, 2020

I'm going to say this once and I'm not going to say it again, Cleopatra was Greek. Yes, she was in Egyptian ruler but she was Greek with Persian and Syrian ancestry. The people who are reacting negatively that to this are uneducated and uninformed. Gal Gadot deserves this role. pic.twitter.com/7h1oYu9ClX — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) October 11, 2020

Me @ anyone who is defending gal gadot being cast as cleopatra pic.twitter.com/Xo6JlnkYyh — Black is Beautiful (@ThankChadwick) October 11, 2020

Cleopatra was born in Egypt, but her parents were from Greece. Its like an American playing an Italian. — 𝑲𝒆𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑲𝒂𝒊𝒔𝒆𝒓 (@keileykaiser) October 11, 2020

gal gadot is playing cleopatra???? is that a joke 😭 pic.twitter.com/WiXcOXwFme — Olwethu 🌸 (@terrencemalikk) October 11, 2020

