Gabrielle Union’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ Exit: Howard Stern Blames Simon Cowell

Howard Stern has blamed Simon Cowell for Gabrielle Union from the NBC reality competition program, ‘America’s Got Talent.’

The former host spoke up during his SiriusXM show on Monday, saying, “[Cowell] sets it up that the men stay no matter how ugly [the men] are, no matter how old they are, no matter how fat they are, no matter how talentless they are.”

He continued, saying, “[Cowell] replaces the hot chicks with hotter chicks and younger chicks. … Howie’s [Mandel] doing a fine, serviceable job — why don’t they change him? And why don’t they change Simon? … This is the ultimate example of a boys’ club.”

This comes days after Variety reported that Gabrielle Union left was exited from the show because she couldn’t ignore the racist and toxic atmosphere. Union was also allegedly told on several occasions that her hairstyles were “too black.”

