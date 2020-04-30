Gabrielle Union Says She Once Told Steph and Ayesha Curry to Break Up

Gabrielle Union recently opened up about how she once told a younger Steph and Ayesha Curry that they should see other people rather than tied themselves down in a serious relationship too early.

“I was like, ‘You guys, the likelihood of this working out is very low and you should just break up now and have sex with other people,'” Union revealed, as transcribed by USA TODAY. “I used different language but is that not what I told y’all both?”

Ayesha laughed and added that she had replied Union: “You looked at me and said, ‘How old are you? OK…’

Dwyane Wade then apologized for that decade-old advice courtesy of “the Wade family.” He added “That’s not who we are anymore.”

The Currys met while still teenagers in a North Carolina church youth group. They got married in 2011 when Stephen was 23, and Ayesha was 22. That might’ve been common prior to…let’s go with the 1950s, but is now about the time one would attempt to launch an influencing career.

Now, Union has changed her opinion of the power couple.

“Listen, you guys are unicorns,” Union said. “There are very few people that I’ve met who have been consistent. I mean, I’ve known you guys well over a decade. There’s a lot of people who talk about faith and there’s a lot of people who talk about moving the culture forward, but something isn’t real somewhere, right? And when people are like, ‘Are (Ayesha and Stephen) really – are they real?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, they’re some of the only people that I’ve met who have been consistent…’

“I wish more people understood that it is possible to be people of faith and also wanting to move the culture forward,” she added. “Those two things don’t have to exist separately. You guys do a beautiful job of being exactly who you claim to be.”

Check out the video below:

Gabrielle Union recalls the advice she gave to a young Steph and Ayesha Curry lol pic.twitter.com/C43wN24oSk — Ayesha Curry Updates (@AyeshaHive) April 26, 2020

