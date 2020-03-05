Gabrielle Union Reveals the Cover of Her Children’s Book

ukamakaLifeStyleNo Comment on Gabrielle Union Reveals the Cover of Her Children’s Book

Like Lupita Nyong’o, Gabrielle Union has also written a children’s book.

The actress took to her social media yesterday to reveal the cover, with a caption in which she explained the inspiration behind the book.

She said:

This is a very special moment for me, to write my very first children’s book. Since the birth of @kaaviajames … I’ve been even more inspired to create stories that are not only representative of the cultural melting pot we live in, but also celebrate life and the fun, teachable lessons that come at every age. Welcome to the Party, will hit shelves on 5.5.20! This is my love letter for parents everywhere who are excited to welcome their bundle of joy to the party that is life. ❤️

See the post below:

Related Posts

Fani-Kayode makes Nollywood debut

March 5, 2020

Akon hits Mecca for Hajj [Photo]

March 4, 2020
daddy freeze

Daddy Freeze Tells Fans: “Stop Being the Meal Ticket to Motivational Speakers”

March 4, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *