Gabrielle Union Partners With Snoop Dogg on Delivery Service Campaign

Gabrielle Union reportedly filmed a holiday campaign with Snoop Dogg for the personal delivery service, Shipt.

Speaking with THR, the actress revealed why she chose this campaign, the idea behind it, and more.

See the excerpt from the interview:

Why did you decide to partner with Shipt and Snoop? (which is something I had to practice saying)

When the Shipt app first launched, I randomly read about it and thought, well, that sounds amazing because I like the idea of an actual person who communicates with you as they shop for you. To shop for someone kind of feels intimate, and tasking that with a relative stranger just kind of felt like, “Ooh, I don’t know,” but somebody who actually communicates with you as they’re shopping for you is great. You can ask, “Well, what do you think about this? I know you asked for this tomato but they have a sale on Roma tomatoes, would you want Roma tomatoes instead?” It’s awesome. You don’t have to leave your house and everything comes within an hour. And working with Snoop, I’ve just known him for 20, 25 years — a very long time. He’s always fun. When they approached us about doing a holiday campaign, it just seemed like fun and it really was fun.

After being friends so long, what was it like to work together?

I wasn’t sure what to expect other than assuming it would be fun. A lot of music folks get a bad rap when it comes to being on time, but because he’s older, he’s a pro. It was easy and fun. We joked the whole time. I hope there’s going to be like an outtakes clip because there’s so much that was just funny as hell. Hopefully, it will never see the light of day, but it would be good to have. He’s a very good time. I get why everyone wants to be in business with him.

I watched the clip Shipt posted on social and was reminded again how different the holidays will be this year with people Face Timing and sending deliveries back and forth. How are you approaching the holidays?



The holidays have kind of changed for our family. Since [husband Dwayne Wade] and I have been together, holidays have just never been “normal” because he always played basketball on Christmas and was away half of the time. We’ve had Thanksgiving in a hotel room in Philly, we’ve celebrated Christmas on the 27th or 28th. This year isn’t that much different in the sense that it’s atypical but all of our holidays are atypical. Every plan or tradition you have, you just have to think outside the box and rejigger it all.

There’s an area that’s not too far from [where we live], that I call Christmas Tree Lane. It’s this whole neighborhood that goes ham for Christmas lights and everyone walks around with their apple cider or spiked apple cider. You sing carols and it’s very sweet. Now, you can’t really be congregating with your neighbors, singing and spreading germs but they do a drive-through thing so you can still see the lights but be safe in your car.

It sucks for so many of our relatives who have pre-existing conditions or those who are susceptible to communicable viruses and diseases. We probably should have been thinking of them in this way this whole time. I know young people want to go to bars and older people want to get out of the house to have a cocktail or hang out with relatives neighbors. I’d rather use Shipt to send a bottle so everyone can stay at home.