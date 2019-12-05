Gabrielle Union Meets With NBC Over ‘America’s Got Talent’ Exit

Gabrielle Union reportedly met with NBC executive to discuss the controversy surrounding her exit from ‘America’s Got Talent’.

According to THR, the actress said the five-hour long meeting was ‘productive.’

“We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday,” the actress said. “I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.”

A representative for NBC added, “The initial conversation was candid and productive. While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution.”

The comes after the outrage following Union’s exit from the show. A report emerged decrying a “toxic culture” on the competition show. Union had reportedly asked for offensive jokes made by show guest Jay Leno to be reported to Human Resources, but higher-ups never reported the joke. Union was also reportedly told that some of her hairstyles were “too black.”

Former AGT judge Howard Stern, who was on the show for four seasons, blamed the creator-producer Simon Cowell for Union’s exit.

“He sets it up that the men stay no matter how ugly [the men] are, no matter how old they are, no matter how fat they are, no matter how talentless they are,” Stern said of the show’s judges. “He replaces the hot chicks with hotter chicks and younger chicks. … Howie’s [Mandel] doing a fine, serviceable job — why don’t they change him? And why don’t they change Simon? … This is the ultimate example of a boys’ club.”

We can’t wait for the details of Union’s meeting with the executives to emerge.