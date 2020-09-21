Gabrielle Union Launching a Rap Career All Thanks to ‘Insecure”

Some fans do the most and for Gabrielle Union, ‘Insecure’ is that snow that makes her get all corny.

The actress is such a fan of the HBO hit series which features Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji and was clearly rooting for them during the just concluded Emmy awards.

Gabrielle Union who declared ‘Insecure’ as always a winner in her house (the show had eleven nominations in this year’s Emmy), spat a few bars and yeah though hilarious it was quite good especially the part that goes…”and in the love scenes, they show the guys’ booty”.

You all better give it up for Gabrielle Union; mother, actress, wife, activist and of course, budding rapper.

See video below.

