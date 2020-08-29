Gabrielle Union, Jordan Peele & More Mourn Chadwick Boseman

The world is in mourning.

Chadwick Boseman died yesterday at the age of 43 after four years of secretly battling colon cancer, and fans and celebrities can’t stop weeping for this beautiful soul who has left us.

Confirming the news of Boseman’s death, his official Twitter account said:

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

And this tugged the hearts of many people.

Read some of the reactions:

Truly a gentleman superstar on screen and in life. Pure excellence and class and grace. https://t.co/yTCGrwZaJM — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 29, 2020

This is a crushing blow. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020

Chadwick was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, per reports. During that time, he gave us Civil War, Marshall, Black Panther, Infinity War, Endgame, 21 Bridges and Da 5 Bloods. Lord only knows what he was going through on a daily basis. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 29, 2020

2020 has been wild 🤯🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Mjj7yvHNOG — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) August 29, 2020

many many prayers to the Boseman family. wow. 🙏🏼 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) August 29, 2020

In power Eternally in power — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) August 29, 2020

A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power. https://t.co/50nfbvZpAq — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 29, 2020

