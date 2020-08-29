Gabrielle Union, Jordan Peele & More Mourn Chadwick Boseman

Gabrielle Union, Jordan Peele & More Mourn Chadwick Boseman

The world is in mourning.

Chadwick Boseman died yesterday at the age of 43 after four years of secretly battling colon cancer, and fans and celebrities can’t stop weeping for this beautiful soul who has left us.

Confirming the news of Boseman’s death, his official Twitter account said:

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

And this tugged the hearts of many people.

Read some of the reactions:

