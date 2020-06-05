Gabrielle Union Files New Complaint Over ‘America’s Got Talent’ Drama

Gabrielle Union has reportedly brought the attention to California authorities to the racism on the set of America’s Got Talent.

Per THR, the actress filed the complaint filed to the California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing on Thursday, in which she stated that Simon Cowell-created competition show terminated her after she refused to remain silent over what she describes to be the show’s “toxic culture.”

And this comes months after she was exited from the show. Only days ago, an investigation conducted on her earlier complaints were dismissed. Now, with the uprising in the United States in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, Union has shaken up the conversation with her expereince.

In her complaint published here, she lays out “racist jokes, racist performances, sexual orientation discrimination, and excessive focus on female judges’ appearances,” among other things.

“When Gabrielle Union informed NBC of racially offensive conduct during the taping of America’s Got Talent, NBC did not ‘stand’ with her in ‘outrage at acts of racism,'” said her attorney Bryan Freedman upon the filing in a reference to the network’s recent attempt to be appear socially conscious.

Freedman continued, “Instead, NBC did not care enough to either promptly investigate Ms. Union’s complaints or even ask HR to get involved. Rather, NBC stood against her and directed its ‘outrage’ at Ms. Union for whistleblowing about the racially offensive conduct she experienced while working for NBC on America’s Got Talent.”

Freedman then added, “In sharp contrast to NBC’s recent statement on race, what was truly an ‘outrage’ was the fact that Paul Telegdy, Chairman of NBC Entertainment, actually threatened Ms. Union in an attempt to silence her from telling the truth about racist actions that took place on the show. There is no place for this type of racial bullying in the workplace, and it is going to take more than a Tweet from NBC to demonstrate that NBC intends to create an environment free from racism.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

