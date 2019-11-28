“America’s Got Talent” is catching a lot of flak on social media after Variety exposed why Gabrielle Union was exited from the popular show.

Per the outlet, inside sources said Union, who was a judge on the fourteenth season, was criticised for her appearance on the NBC show. Four sources told the magazine that Union would frequently be told that her choices of hairstyles on the show were “too black” at times.

Another source said Julianne Hough, who also served as a judge on the show during the same season as Union, would also often receive critiques about her appearance.

However, Hough – who has two shows with NBC set to be released soon – has said that “had a wonderful time on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ I loved working with the cast, crew and producers.”

Meanwhile other sources said Union complained on more than one occasion about racial moments during the show’s production. One of those alleged moments involved comedian Jay Leno, who made a joke about a painting of Simon Cowell, who serves as an executive producer and judge on the show, and his dogs. The insiders alleged that the comedian joked that the dogs looked like they could have been “on the menu at a Korean restaurant.”

Union allegedly expressed concerns about the joke, which had reportedly been removed from the segment by the time it aired. The actress also allegedly spoke up about another instance during the season’s production when a white contestant made his hands look black for part of his impersonation of Beyoncé Knowles for an audition.

Though Union declined to comment to Variety on the allegations, her husband, former NBA star Dwayne Wade, defended his wife on Twitter and claimed she was fired.

Wayde said in a series of tweets that “if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture,” adding “so when I got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!?”

So when i got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? Iam still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019