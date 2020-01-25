Gabrielle Union Drags Terry Crews After He Praised ‘America’s Got Talent’

Gabrielle Union has responded to Terry Crews after he appeared on the Today show on Thursday and addressed Union’s prior allegations that America’s Got Talent is rife with racial insensitivity and sexism.

Recall that Union was exited from the show and has since said that she was subjected to indignities based on race and sexism. In December, she met with NBC and the AGT production companies on those allegations. The five-hour meeting was described as “productive” by Union, and the other parties vowed to “take whatever next steps may be appropriate.” The investigation is supposed to wrap by the end of this month.

Everything seemed to be fine and working out well for the both sides until Terry Crew raised the issues again Thursday on Today. Asked about Union’s allegations of racism and sexism, Crews said that was not his experience.

“First of all, I can’t speak for sexism because I’m not a woman,” he said. “But I can speak on behalf of any racism comments. That was never my experience. In fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment.”

Crews said he consulted his wife on whether he should speak out. “I have to say this, too. When you look at what the allegations were about, it was given by an unnamed source. My thing is — it’s funny because I believe you should listen to women, you should always believe women, so I asked my wife what I should do. She was like, first of all, if it’s coming from an unnamed source, because Gabrielle Union has not made any statement to this day about any of these allegations publicly … if she hasn’t made a statement, why would you?” Union didn’t address Crews’s remarks directly. But when a fan tweeted out “love and support” to her on Friday, she responded.

“Thank u!” Union responded. “Cuz girlllllll 😐 Truth telling, wanting change & having MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know I didn’t lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw you under the bus, forgetting quickly who stepped up 4 THEIR truth.”

In a second tweet in response to another fan, she added: “Why anyone would gleefully get up on TV and tell lies that NO ONE disputed… But we already know.”

She later added: “Can someone please ask abt what happens to all that diversity folks are talking about BEHIND THE SCENES. Like, legit… where the hell is all that diversity in the production though homie? In the decision making ranks who control the fate of the diversity in front of the camera?”

See the tweets below:

.@TerryCrews speaks out about Gabrielle Union leaving "America's Got Talent," after her claims of a toxic work environment. "I can't speak for sexism…but I can speak on any racism comments. That was never my experience," he says. pic.twitter.com/XEoxn7gvWP — 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) January 23, 2020

Let's also talk about where the diversity is in the hair & makeup dept for contestants that DOES NOT reflect all that diversity that hits the stage. Let's Google the exec's that run the show & ask follow up ?? about THAT egregious lack of diversity. Let's discuss the facts https://t.co/w40qrBDac1 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

Maaaaaan… We all agreed to let the investigation be completed before speaking but if we doing this… ohhhhh baby let's gooooooooooo! — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020