Gabrielle Union Drags Terry Crews After He Praised ‘America’s Got Talent’

Gabrielle Union has responded to Terry Crews after he appeared on the Today show on Thursday and addressed Union’s prior allegations that America’s Got Talent is rife with racial insensitivity and sexism.

Recall that Union was exited from the show and has since said that she was subjected to indignities based on race and sexism. In December, she met with NBC and the AGT production companies on those allegations. The five-hour meeting was described as “productive” by Union, and the other parties vowed to “take whatever next steps may be appropriate.” The investigation is supposed to wrap by the end of this month.

Everything seemed to be fine and working out well for the both sides until Terry Crew raised the issues again Thursday on Today. Asked about Union’s allegations of racism and sexism, Crews said that was not his experience.

“First of all, I can’t speak for sexism because I’m not a woman,” he said. “But I can speak on behalf of any racism comments. That was never my experience. In fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment.”

“Thank u!” Union responded. “Cuz girlllllll 😐 Truth telling, wanting change & having MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know I didn’t lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw you under the bus, forgetting quickly who stepped up 4 THEIR truth.”

In a second tweet in response to another fan, she added: “Why anyone would gleefully get up on TV and tell lies that NO ONE disputed… But we already know.”

She later added: “Can someone please ask abt what happens to all that diversity folks are talking about BEHIND THE SCENES. Like, legit… where the hell is all that diversity in the production though homie? In the decision making ranks who control the fate of the diversity in front of the camera?”

