Gabrielle Union Defends Her Husband After Commentator Mocked Him: ‘Sh*t Isn’t Entertaining

Gabrielle Union dragged Paul Pierce for filth after he mocked Dwyane Wade during Friday’s edition of NBA Countdown.

Pierce declared himself a better athlete than Wade, even though Wade has more accolades under his belt, which Pierce said was only possible because Wade had the advantage of playing alongside NBA greats like Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James during his prime.

“If you give me Shaq, if you give LeBron. If you give me these guys early in my career. You give me these guys at 24-25 and I would be sitting here with five or six championships easy,” he said.

His comments viral, and one of those who reacted was Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, who hopped on Twitter to drag Pierce for filth.

“[W]hat I find most troublesome is this idea of a man trying to diminish another man that looks like him, was raised like him, in order to shine a tad brighter. Shit isnt entertaining, it’s sad,” she said.

See her tweets below:

