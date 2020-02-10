Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade brought DeAndre Arnold, the Texas teenager who was suspended and told he couldn’t walk at his graduation unless he cut off his dreadlocks.

The teenager joined the Hair Love team, including director Matthew A. Cherry, on the 2020 Oscars red carpet Sunday night. And speaking why they made this decision, Gabrielle Union who along with her husband is the producer on the Oscar-nominated short film, said:

“When we heard the amazing story of a young black father with long beautiful locs just trying to figure out how to do his daughter’s hair, we knew that we had to support any way we could, we had to get involved any way we could — the same way as when we heard about your story and you just wanting to wear your hair the way you want at school,” Union said in the video.

The Texas teen showed off his natural hair on the carpet, wearing a simple black suit with jewel-tone blue lapels.

Arnold also joined in on the pre-Oscars festivities on Saturday night with Union and Wade, who are producers on the Oscar-nominated short film, Hair Love. The animated short tells the story of a black father learning to do his daughter’s hair for the first time and promotes a message of acceptance for all natural hair types — a message that the team put to action with Arnold’s Oscar invitation.

Check them out below:

A couple months ago DeAndre Arnold's story went viral after he was told to cut his dreadlocks or face suspension Tonight @DwyaneWade and @itsgabrielleu are bringing him to the Oscars ✊ pic.twitter.com/2cJ78Hg7TB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 9, 2020