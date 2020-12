Gabourey Sidibe is a happily engaged woman and celebrated her man, Brandon Frankel’s birthday with a revelation.

The ‘Empire’ star who took to her Instagram page to wish her man a happy birthday, shared a nude picture of him which was taken when he was proposing to her.

Knowing the photo and revelation could come with some folks sliding into Brandon’s DM, Gabourey Sidibe forewarned them that she can actually fight, hence they tread with caution.

See her birthday message below.

