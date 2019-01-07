Gabon Coup: Government Says ‘Situation is Under Control’ After Attempted Coup

BBC is reporting that a spokesperson for the government of Gabon has claimed that the political situation in the country is “under control”, and this comes moments after an attempted military coup.

In case you missed it: some military officers claimed they seized power “to restore democracy” in oil-rich Gabon, where the ailing leader’s family has ruled for 50 years. From a video circulating on social media, three young soldiers can be seen in a radio studio wearing military fatigues and holding guns.

Lt Kelly Ondo Obiang, who said he represented a group called the Patriotic Movement of the Defence and Security Forces of Gabon, specifically appealed to young people to “take charge of their destiny”.

They urged other soldiers to take control of the transport system, ammunition reserves and airports “in the interests of the nation”.

Tanks and armed vehicles were seen in the capital Libreville.

However, speaking with the press, Guy-Bertrand Mapangou said that four of the rebels had been arrested by the authorities. A fifth is on the run.

“The situation is calm. The gendarmes who are often stationed there have taken control of the entire area around the radio and TV headquarters, so everything is back to normal”, said Mr Mapangou.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.