G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion Surprise Fans With Kissing Video

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion Surprise Fans With Kissing Video

G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion surprised fans over the weekend after a video of them kissing surfaced on social media.

The rappers were apparently together during the Super Bowl in Miami, and it was during this time that they packed on the PDA for the public.

And as if that was not enough, Eazy shared a photo of Megan on his Instagram, stirring heated rumour that they are now in a relationship.

See his post:

View this post on Instagram

💙💙💙💙

A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on

And check them out below:

,

Related Posts

#BBNaija’s Alex Explains Why She’s Taking Over Nollywood: ‘I’ve Been Called a Snake’

February 3, 2020

A$AP Rocky’s Official DJ, J. Scott of ASAP Mob, is Reportedly Dead

February 3, 2020

Super Bowl 2020: Beyoncé and JAY-Z Remain Seated During the National Anthem

February 3, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *