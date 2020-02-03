G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion Surprise Fans With Kissing Video

G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion surprised fans over the weekend after a video of them kissing surfaced on social media.

The rappers were apparently together during the Super Bowl in Miami, and it was during this time that they packed on the PDA for the public.

And as if that was not enough, Eazy shared a photo of Megan on his Instagram, stirring heated rumour that they are now in a relationship.

I AM IN SHAMBLES @theestallion @G_Eazy I AM HERE FOR THIS SHIT PERIOD pic.twitter.com/14MWR0aBDs — Lex✨ (@riatharealest) February 3, 2020