Future Thanks God For Girlfriend Lori Harvey’s Tight Bikini Body

Future is thanking the man upstairs for his newest girlfriend Lori Harvey’s insane body.

The rapper posted a photo of his 23-year-old stunner in a colorful string bikini during their recent trip to Jamaica.

In the snap, Lori Harvey is dripping wet and her skin is glowing from the moisture. Playfully tugging on her tiny bikini top that could barely contain her curves, Steve Harvey’s daughter stunted while practically pouring out of the two-piece.

Lori Harvey was the first to post the picture on her Instagram Story. Posing in a cave, she captioned the sexy snap, “This was right after I jumped off a cliff into the ocean.” She revealed one of her squad members told her to “go into a cave to take a pic” and “this was the outcome.” Future reposted the picture of his girlfriend on his own story and wrote “Thank u god” with a love heart emoji.

