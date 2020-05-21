Future Sued for Saying Babymama ‘Impregnated Herself’ With His DNA

Future has been dragged into the court again by his babymama, Eliza Seraphin, who he has been embroiled in a nasty paternity suit with.

Recall that only days ago, DNA test confirmed that Future is the father of Eliza’s 1-year-old daughter, Reign. Now, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Eliza accuses Future of dragging her name through the mud with false allegations of promiscuity, sexual misconduct, and mental health issues.

Seraphin also claims Future sent her texts accusing her of stealing his last name, sleeping around for financial gain, as well as clout-chasing.

“Let your lawyers speak for u at this point! u bogus, stole my last name now u want to b relevant jus fall back off the net trying to to prove a point,” one of the texts reportedly read. “TMZ this bitch stole my last name I think that’s what i heard! I will never respect a clout chasing bitch NEVERRRRRRR FOH.”

Interpreting the rapper’s text, Eliza’s lawsuit says:

This allegation that Ms. Seraphin “stole my last name,” refers to Mr. Wilburn’s misguided idea that Ms. Seraphin was somehow able to unilaterally impregnated herself with Mr. Wilburn’s DNA (rather than because of the 2 years of unprotected sex the parties previously engaged in), and that by giving the child who was subsequently conceived as a result of these sexual relations Mr. Wilburn’s last name, that Ms. Seraphin thereby “stole” Mr. Wilburn’s last name.

Also, Seraphin has also reiterated her claims that Future threatened to kill her “in an attempt to coerce her to terminate her pregnancy.”

Seraphin is suing Future for libel, slander, and emotional distress. She is seeking unspecified damages.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.