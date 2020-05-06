Future has reportedly said in new court documents that Eliza Reign, the woman who allegedly bore him a daughter last year, has messed with his life.

Per Bossip, the rapper claims this because of how Reign spoke out about their relationship online, adding that their drama has had a devastating effect on his career and reputation and he has suffered “tremendous emotional distress.”

He further said that Reign lied when she said he tried to coerce her into getting an abortion, that she lied when she said he threatened to have her murdered. He said he was embarrassed and humiliated when Reign divulged details about their sex life, including describing his genitalia.

Bossip adds that Future made the allegations May 4 in a new amended complaint in his defamation case against Reign. He said the Miami woman has been blabbing about him in order to become famous, boost her social media followers and create job opportunities for herself, his complaint states.

The rapper wants her to pay him money and be permanently barred from speaking out about him.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

