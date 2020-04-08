Future Says He Never Intended to Influence Juice WRLD to Use Drugs

So, Future is finally admitting the heavy influence he has had on his fans, one of them being Juice WRLD, who died from drug overdose.

“It was heartbreaking about Juice. Still to this day, I’m heartbroke,” he said in his newly published XXL cover story for the Spring 2020 issue. “Rest in peace to Juice WRLD. He’s a great artist. He had so much more to do.”

Juice died four months ago after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway International Airport, where he reportedly ingested several Percocet pills in an attempt to hide them from federal agents.

“That’s the first thing I told [Future],” Juice had told Vulture about his introduction to lean. “He just was like, ‘Wow.’ He kind of apologized.”

Now, Future, who collaborated with Juice on the 2018 mixtape WRLD on Drugs, has told XXL it was never his intention to encourage Juice—or any listener—to try drugs.

“It was so many people that came before me that talked about drugs from rock ‘n’ roll stars to pop stars to people aware of other artists going to rehabs and aware of other artists’ overdose and there is so many other people that was a part of this world way before me,” he said. “It’s just like, I probably shedded more light on it and brought more attention to it from my cadence or my charisma … Me having an influence on that, I just feel like … that is not my intentions. My intention was just to be me … I wouldn’t want no one to go through anything to harm theyself or to bring death to theyself and Juice WRLD is a touchy situation. I’m heartbroken by the whole thing. My heart goes out to his family, his mom.”