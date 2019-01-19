Future just dropped a new album and to create a buzz around it, he decided to speak again about his ex Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson. This time, he took things up a notch.

The 35-year-old rapper was interviewed by his friend Big Bank Black on the FREEBANDZ RADIO Presents: THE WIZRD show on Apple Music’s Beats 1 on Thursday, January 17.

“He do exactly what she tell him to do,” he said about Ciara’s husband. “I feel like … I don’t have no feelings.”

“He not being a man in that position,” he continued, asdding. “You not tellin’ her, ‘Bro, chill out with that on the internet. Don’t even talk to him. I’m your husband! You better not even bring Future’s name up!’”

“If that was me, she couldn’t even bring his name up. She’d know that. She couldn’t even bring her exes’ names up. Don’t give that s—t no energy. It’s about me. I’m taking care of everything,” he added.

Both Ciara and Russell have treated his rant with silence, as they should.