Fury, Wilder test negative to hard drugs, stimulants

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has released Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury’s drug test results, over two weeks after their blockbuster fight in Las Vegas.

Blood and urine samples of both heavyweight boxers were taken by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association and regulated by the WBC’s clean boxing programme before the WBC title fight between Fury and Wilder’s Feb 22 blockbuster fight and both boxers’ results have come clean.

The WBC released a statement, saying: “World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and Deontay Wilder, came out clean in the doping tests conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association as part of the successful Clean Boxing Program.

“We want to thank both warriors and their respective teams for their willingness to sign up for the Clean Boxing Program and demonstrate that they are both exemplary athletes, who testify to their honesty and commitment to boxing.”

Fury inflicted Wilder’s first defeat on Feb 22 in Las Vegas to clinch the WBC, Lineal and Ring magazine belts.

Both men are set for a third instalment of their heavyweight tussle sometime in June.