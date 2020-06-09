Fury v Wilder III set for Boxing Day in Australia

There are reports that the third instalment of Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder heavyweight fight could take place at Sydney’s Bankwest Stadium in Australia on 26 December.

“We are flexible around the timing, but if we did it at 1:30pm on Boxing Day, it would be beamed back into the States on Christmas night,” Australian promoter Dean Lonergan told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Fury’s career – a remarkable story – has often been compared to the Rocky Balboa films. Should this fight, date and location come to fruition, it would have striking similarities to Rocky IV, when Balboa took on Ivan Drago in Russia on Christmas Day.

The plan is strongly backed by the fact that WBC champion Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum has worked with Lonergan before, notably when Filipino Manny Pacquiao travelled to Brisbane in 2017 and was controversially beaten by Jeff Horn.

But Fury’s camp remains bent on an all-British unification bout with WBO, IBF and IBO champion Anthony Joshua.

