Fury still wants Joshua in December

Tyson Fury’s priority this year remains a fight with Anthony Joshua in December despite the coronavirus pandemic putting another bout against Deontay Wilder at risk, according to his promoter Frank Warren.

Fury ended Wilder’s five-year reign as WBC heavyweight world champion with a brutal seven-round knockout victory over the American in Las Vegas last month.

But Wilder quickly exercised his rematch clause after being dethroned, and Fury is obligated to face Wilder before the end of July, with the provisional date for the trilogy reported as July 18.

But with the coronavirus putting a temporary pause on the sporting world, Fury’s promoter Warren concedes the third bout between the two is now at risk, Daily Mail writes.

However, Warren also underlined that the undisputed fight with Joshua – putting Fury’s WBC belt on the line alongside his rival’s IBF, WBO and WBA titles – remains of utmost importance to them.

“As everybody knows, in the immediate aftermath of the rematch, Deontay Wilder activated his contractual clause for a third fight with Tyson,” Warren told talkSPORT.

“However, nothing has happened at the moment because we’ve all been focusing on where we are now.

“I think everything’s going to go quiet for a couple of weeks and then we’ll see how the land lies. The coronavius pandemic will derail everything.

“If this is the case, it certainly will do that to the rematch, there’s no doubt about that. It will derail every fight. The heavyweights must meet one more time.

“At the moment we’re just in the hands of the government and their scientists until we know what’s supposed to be good for everybody and what the process is gonna be. It’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better by the sounds of it.

“Tyson vs Anthony Joshua in December remains what we’d ideally like to happen. I hope by then things will have settled down.

“That’s the fight that everybody wants to see and the fight we all want to make.”