Fury Slams Joshua’s ‘Weak Mental Make-up’ after Ruiz Upset

Tyson Fury says he saw a ‘weakness in Anthony Joshua’s mental make-up’ in his stunning loss to Andy Ruiz Jr.

The sporting world watched on in complete shock as the unfancied Mexican brawler battered the Brit in New York.

Referee Mike Griffin waved off the contest in the seventh round at Madison Square Garden after Joshua had picked himself off the canvas for the fourth time.

After initially offering his support to his fellow countryman, Fury changed tack and labelled his foe a ‘disgrace’.

The ‘Gypsy King’ has slammed his heavyweight rival for the manner in which he surrendered his world titles.

“With me being a master at mind games, and the guy who out-thinks psychologists and the guy who took a doctor in psychology to school in Wladimir Klitschko, I saw a weakness in Joshua’s mental makeup,” he told talkSPORT:

“When he walked to the ring, he looked to me as if he wanted to be anywhere else, anywhere but boxing on that night.

“He got caught, which anyone can get caught, in round three. No shame in going down, but it’s the way that he sort of accepted defeat.

“It’s the way in round seven he was going down because he wanted to, rather than because the punches were putting him down.

“It was like he was jumping to the floor and that’s a true sign of someone that doesn’t want to stand up and fight.”

Fury has himself climbed off the canvas in New York to win a fight against a supposed underdog.

Back in 2013, cruiserweight Steve Cunnigham toppled the 6ft 9ins giant with a huge overhand right. Fury produced a spitefully brilliant performance to eventually stop the much smaller man in the seventh round.

And who could ever forget when he defied the odds to get up off his back twice against Deontay Wilder in their classic encounter back in December?

So while Fury is happy to accept any heavyweight can get caught with a shot, it is what they do afterwards which Fury believes defines them.

“It’s how the defeat has happened,” he continued. “When Muhammad Ali lost his first fight to Joe Frazier for the heavyweight championship of the world, he lost a good fight over 15 rounds.

“It wasn’t an embarrassing loss; it was a hell of a fight.

“It’s not the fact of losing a fight, it’s how one loses. And the fact that he didn’t want to fight on, his body language said ‘I’ve had enough’.

“Andy Ruiz was in the other corner putting his hands up in the air before the referee had even counted him out because he knew.

“He had spat his gum shield out and he showed all the signs that a fighter should never show.”