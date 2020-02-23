Fury destroys Wilder to claim WBC title

Tyson Fury produced a brutal and brilliant masterclass to batter Deontay Wilder to a seventh-round stoppage, becoming world heavyweight champion again.

Fury comprehensively outfought the previously undefeated and big-punching Wilder in their Las Vegas rematch to capture the WBC title.

Fury knocked Wilder down twice, completely controlled every moment of their fight, and forced the towel to be thrown in by the champion’s corner during an onslaught.

It was the most destructive performance of Fury’s boxing life as he brought Deontay Wilder’s five-year reign as world champion to a juddering halt.

The charismatic Gypsy King pummelled his rival in a way few could have imagined following their 2018 draw, flooring him in the third and fifth rounds while constantly backing the most-feared puncher in the division up in a way no-one has done before.

A jab and right hand – the combination Wilder has wiped men out with repeatedly – sent the American down in the third, stunning the MGM Grand Arena.

Wilder fell again before the round was out – this time a slip – and was ragged under the pressure, before a right and left hand to the body sent him down in the fifth.

Fury, 31, delivered everything he had promised, transitioning from his hit-and-move style to overpower, outwork and bully his previously undefeated rival until the towel came in during the seventh round.