Fury Destroys Schwarz with Second Round KO to Remain Undefeated

Unbeaten British heavyweight Tyson Fury ruthlessly outclassed Germany’s Tom Schwarz to secure a second-round technical knockout on Saturday.

Fury, making his Las Vegas debut, overwhelmed Schwarz with a dazzling display of ringcraft before unloading in the second round at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The flamboyant 30-year-old had established his dominance early, rocking Schwarz repeatedly with a series of pistol-like left jabs in the first round that reddened the German fighter’s face.

In the second round, an effervescent Fury bamboozled Schwarz by switching to southpaw, once again repeatedly catching the young German.

Fury had Schwarz on the canvas after uncorking a crisp right-left combination, blood pouring from the German fighter’s nose.

He then cornered Schwarz and unfurled a series of unopposed punches that left referee Kenny Bayless no option but to wave an end to the fight.

The win saw Fury improve to 28-0-1 with 20 knockouts and will heighten demand for a rematch against undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder after their epic battle ended in a controversial draw last December.

Fury said after his win on Saturday that his camp is planning one more fight, either in late September or early October, before a rematch with Wilder early in 2020.

“What’s next? Next year we’re going to hunt down Deontay Wilder for that green belt,” said Fury, who had entered the ring wearing a Stars and Stripes-themed costume to the strains of James Brown’s “Living in America.”