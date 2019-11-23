Funnybone Says He Wishes to Marry a Woman Like His Mum But Can’t find Her ‘Breed’

So, Funnybone wants a woman who will treat him as his mother did. Sadly, he says he hasn’t found that ‘breed’ yet.

The comedian whose real name is Stanley Chibuna said this during a chat with Sun News, in which he said: “I wish to marry a woman like my mother, but if I compare my mother with the women I see around now, I won’t marry.”

He continued, “You can’t find her breed again. I had a picture of what she wanted for me and I would work with that. She wants unity; someone that would solidify the love my siblings and I share.”

He also spoke about the day his mum died:

“That fateful day, I was away and had planned to go see her on a Thursday morning, sadly, she died that day.I have been trying to console myself with the fact that she is somewhere better and resting now. She lived a life.

For me, pain is gone. I don’t know what pain looks like again. My mother was not sick. She was healthy. So, it hurt me so bad. Her burial is in January. After that, I would take a trip to rest, then bounce back.Before now, she was my inspiration and motivation. Now that she’s gone, I know she one be happy seeing me lay back. So, I want to keep making her proud. I learned from her that we are all one. She accepted everyone for who they are.”

Will he eventually find that ‘breed’? His fans hope so.

