For the new episode of her “Public Eye” show, Funmi Iyanda talks about the scourge in parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom, where adults brand children, as young as three, as witches.

The victims are often tortured, abandoned on the streets, or even killed.

And so, in the 7th episode “Public Eye“, Iyanda brought the spotlight on a survivor David Etim Otu, human rights experts Leo Igwe and James Ibor and an NHRC representative, Amaka Omo.

Watch the new episode below:

