Popular Nigerian actress Funke Akindele-Bello has lost her father.

The thespian announced her father’s passing in a post on her verified Instagram page @funkejenifaakindele on Monday, though nothing was said on the cause of death.

She posted a photo of herself and her late dad and captioned:

“Dad!!! May your soul Rest In Peace!! I tried Dad! I did!! We love you but God knows best!!!”

“#iwishicanturnbackthehandsoftime,” she added.

See her IG post below.