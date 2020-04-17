Funke Akindele returns to social media after serving sentence

Celebrated Nigerian actress and entrepreneur, Funke Akindele, has returned to social media with a bang.

The Award-winning actress and CEO of Scene One Tv, announced her presence with a pic capturing her cheerful face.

After a two-week hiatus following the aftermath of her sentencing following lockdown violations over the coronavirus pandemic, the versatile actress has finally returned to social media to the delight of her fans and colleagues.

Funke Akindele was arrested, detained and tried in court for defying lockdown and social distance order to throw a birthday party for her husband JJC Skillz.

She and her husband pleaded guilty to charges against them and were fined N100,000 each and subjected to 14 days of community service.

Returning to Instagram, ‘Jenifa’ shared a photo with the caption “Breathe”

Her return has got social media users and other celebrities gushing as they filled the comment section with lots of love for her.