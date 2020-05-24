Funke Akindele on Genevieve Nnaji; ‘Respect All Day and All Night’

Yass! We love to see women standing up for women. And that’s exactly what Funke Akindele did.

The A-list Nollywood actress popularly called Jenifa gave honour where honour was due when a blogger tried to pit her against her against fellow actress, Genevieve Nnaji.

The exchange happened on Twitter with Akindele shutting down any avenue for bad blood with her senior colleague.

The 42-year-old mum of twin boys hailed Nnaji, calling her a senior colleague and adding that she respects her “all day and all night”.

A blogger took to twitter to compare both A-listers, asking fans to choose a favourite.

“Let’s settle this here, pick your favourite actress below. Like for Funke Akindele”, the blogger wrote as he kicked off debate on who’s better”.

Funke shut down the comparison and responded;

“Wetin you dey settle? Genevieve Nnaji is a senior colleague and great actor. Respect all day and all night.” She wrote

