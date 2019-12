Funke Akindele has some words for celebrities who are easily triggered by their colleagues’ successes.

“Stop forming stupid and unbelievable stories just to look relevant. If your colleagues bag endorsement deals, it’s their time to shine. Yours is coming too,” she wrote.

She continued: “So don’t feel less. Don’t be pressured o. All man get him time. May our time never pass us by.”

See the full post below: