Funke Akindele says the past few weeks have been a ‘learning curve’ for her.

Recall that the actress and her husband JJC were sentenced to community service and fined for flouting the Lagos lock down rules, which were put in place by the government to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“This past weeks have been a learning curve,” she said in a video, in which she further encouraged Nigerians, especially those in Lagos, to collaborate with the government and help in flattening the curve.

